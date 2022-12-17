12/17: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

We won’t get much more than a dusting of snow today, with a southwest breeze keeping windchill temps near 20F or lower -- same with Sunday as well, with a few breaks of late-day sun. The first half of the new work week will be largely uneventful, but the second half could deliver multiple inches of snow, gusty winds, and cold Arctic air. Keep a close eye on the forecast for your pre-holiday travel plans!

