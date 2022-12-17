Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

12/17: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

Few snow showers today; cold, windy and snowy late week
A few flakes and a chilly breeze through the weekend, though we're eyeing a colder, snowier system late next week. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We won’t get much more than a dusting of snow today, with a southwest breeze keeping windchill temps near 20F or lower -- same with Sunday as well, with a few breaks of late-day sun. The first half of the new work week will be largely uneventful, but the second half could deliver multiple inches of snow, gusty winds, and cold Arctic air. Keep a close eye on the forecast for your pre-holiday travel plans!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder
Remains of missing Toledo teens found at site of burnt down home, man faces murder charges
Cruz Garcia
Suspect now charged with murder after coroner identifies bodies of missing Toledo teens
According to Maumee Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Wednesday pursued a...
Maumee Police search for wanted man
Officials have a portion of Chase Street in Toledo blocked off for an investigation. Members of...
Human remains found at site FBI, police investigating in connection to missing teens
The families of Kemarion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman are pleading for the boys to come home.
The families of the two missing Toledo teens speak out

Latest News

A few flakes and a chilly breeze through the weekend, though we're eyeing a colder, snowier...
12/17: Dan's Saturday AM Forecast
12/16/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/16/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
12/16/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/16/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/16: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
12/16: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast