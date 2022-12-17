Local doctor warns residents of tripledemic in our region

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cases of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV are all going up across the country.

So what can you do to try to lower your chances of getting sick? We spoke with a local doctor about the tripledemic and its impact here at home.

Dr. Brian Kaminski said the most important thing you can do is roll up your sleeve. He said getting the flu and COVID shot or booster should still be a top priority. Dr. Kaminski is the Vice President of Quality and Safety for ProMedica.

Dr. Kaminski said RSV is still around, but it seems to have peaked in our region. That is not the case in our area right now, when it comes to the other two elements of the tripledemic.

“Now we’re seeing influenza everywhere. It is rampant. You probably know someone who has it, or you’ve had it yourself. COVID hasn’t gone away. There are a number of strains out there. We are seeing a minor surge right now,” he said.

Dr. Kaminski added that many people are currently sick with respiratory symptoms.

” First and foremost, get vaccinated. It is the most important thing for flu and COVID. Most groups [age groups] are eligible for both. It will reduce your risk of getting it and increase the chances of kids staying in school for both parents and children. It will also lower your risk of getting really sick or being hospitalized,” said Dr. Kaminski.

In addition to getting your shots, Dr. Kaminski said there are some simple suggestions to help keep you healthy.

These recommendations are ones we’ve all heard many times, yet they’re worth repeating: wash your hands, and cover your mouth properly when you cough. In addition, be sure to wear a mask if in a crowded space and be mindful of people nearby that may be sick. Lastly, stay home from work and keep your children home from school when sick, and follow all quarantine guidelines for any strain of COVID.

