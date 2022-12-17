Local family donates $4,000 worth of women’s pajamas to Cherry Street Mission Ministries after credit card fraud

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - What would you do if $4,000 worth of women’s pajamas showed up at your doorstep?

That was a reality for one local family after someone hacked their Kohl’s credit card, but they turned the mishap into something good.

A few weeks ago, the Hettericks found fraudulent charges and their bank told them the charges would not go through. Instead, Heather Hetterick found a confirmed order for around 100 pairs of pjs.

“All these orders, they’re in my inbox but they didn’t change the address or the email so these are all coming to our house,” says Heather. “They were all women’s Cuddl Dud pajamas in Christmas print.”

The family reached out to the department store, who assured them the pajamas would not actually be delivered. But that was not what happened.

“I come down the stairs and start to see boxes stacking up. They’re the Cuddl Dud pajamas. They indeed didn’t stop them and they started to show up at my house a couple boxes every day,” says Heather.

Thankfully the Hettericks were able to get their money back, and Kohl’s told them to keep the 100 or so pjs. They decided to donate them to Cherry Street Mission Ministries.

“We knew that there were people in the community that could really use these and that would be the ultimate end to this story,” says Heather.

The warm pajamas will be given to women staying at the Sparrow’s Nest.

“This family had their Kohl’s credit card have fraudulent activities and things of that nature. That’s an adversity,” said Cherry Street’s VP of Programs and Services. “To see the family take something that was difficult and turn that into something beautiful has such a strong, powerful message.”

Cherry Street Mission Ministries will be handing out the pajamas closer to Christmas for an exciting holiday surprise.

