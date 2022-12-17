TFRD: Six people escape house fire early Friday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Six people escaped a house fire, Friday, that the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department reported was started by a child.

According to an incident report released by TFRD, crews responded to calls of a fire in the 300 block of E. Oakland around 3:09 a.m.

Upon arrival, the first fire crew reported three people trapped on the front porch roof. Prior to the fire crew’s arrival, the adults trapped on the roof, dropped three juveniles ages, five, six, and 10 months down to the ground to await the arrival of the Toledo Police Department.

TPD kept the uninjured children safe, as fire crews worked to remove the adults from the roof and extinguish the fire.

The fire was deemed “under control” around 3:42 a.m.

According to TFRD, all six occupants were examined on the scene and one adult female was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the incident report, a fire investigator determined that one of the children intentionally started the fire and woke an adult to notify them.

The family is currently working with the Toledo Fire Public Education Unit to enter the juvenile involved in the incident into the Youth Firestarter Program. The program is conducted in partnership with Mercy Health and the Ohio State Fire Marshall Office.

TFRD is encouraging all residents to test their smoke alarms and ensure that there is an alarm on every level of the home and all sleeping levels.

