Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TFRD: Six people escape house fire early Friday morning

Six people escaped a house fire, Friday, that the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department reported...
Six people escaped a house fire, Friday, that the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department reported was started by a child. According to an incident report released by TFRD, crews responded to calls of a fire in the 300 block of E. Oakland around 3:09 a.m.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Six people escaped a house fire, Friday, that the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department reported was started by a child.

According to an incident report released by TFRD, crews responded to calls of a fire in the 300 block of E. Oakland around 3:09 a.m.

Upon arrival, the first fire crew reported three people trapped on the front porch roof. Prior to the fire crew’s arrival, the adults trapped on the roof, dropped three juveniles ages, five, six, and 10 months down to the ground to await the arrival of the Toledo Police Department.

TPD kept the uninjured children safe, as fire crews worked to remove the adults from the roof and extinguish the fire.

The fire was deemed “under control” around 3:42 a.m.

According to TFRD, all six occupants were examined on the scene and one adult female was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the incident report, a fire investigator determined that one of the children intentionally started the fire and woke an adult to notify them.

The family is currently working with the Toledo Fire Public Education Unit to enter the juvenile involved in the incident into the Youth Firestarter Program. The program is conducted in partnership with Mercy Health and the Ohio State Fire Marshall Office.

TFRD is encouraging all residents to test their smoke alarms and ensure that there is an alarm on every level of the home and all sleeping levels.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder
Remains of missing Toledo teens found at site of burnt down home, man faces murder charges
Officials have a portion of Chase Street in Toledo blocked off for an investigation. Members of...
Human remains found at site FBI, police investigating in connection to missing teens
The families of Kemarion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman are pleading for the boys to come home.
The families of the two missing Toledo teens speak out
Cruz Garcia
Suspect now charged with murder after coroner identifies bodies of missing Toledo teens
A Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office deputy has died after a collision between a WCSO transport...
WCSO deputy dies after transport van collides with truck

Latest News

Ohio’s ban on most abortions will remain blocked after the First District Court of Appeals on...
Court: Ohio can’t appeal block on ‘heartbeat’ abortion law
Tripledemic: Rise in flu, RSV, COVID cases a concern this winter, experts say
Local doctor warns residents of tripledemic in our region
Dr. Brian Kaminski said the most important thing you can do is roll up your sleeve. He says...
Local doctor warns residents of tripledemic in our region
This comes after fraudulent charges were found on the Hettericks' Kohl's card
Local family donates $4,000 worth of women’s pajamas to Cherry Street Mission Ministries after credit card fraud