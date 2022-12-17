Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toddler hospitalized after shooting himself with gun left on bed, police said

Police say a toddler has been sent to the hospital in an accidental shooting.
Police say a toddler has been sent to the hospital in an accidental shooting.(LPETTET via Canva)
By Ben Schwartz and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - Authorities in West Virginia say a child suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound after finding a gun inside a bedroom.

According to the Bluefield Police Department, officers were called to a home regarding a 2-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg Thursday night.

Det. Kenneth Adams said the boy suffered severe bleeding and trauma to his leg. The toddler was transported to the hospital with stable vital signs.

According to Adams, the boy’s self-inflicted gunshot wound came from a 40-caliber handgun, which was left on a bed the toddler and others were playing on.

Two other children, 4 and 6 years old, also live in the home. Adams said they have since been placed in the care of another family member following a response from child protective services.

Authorities said the child’s parents will likely be facing charges stemming from the shooting.

According to Bluefield police, the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder
Remains of missing Toledo teens found at site of burnt down home, man faces murder charges
Officials have a portion of Chase Street in Toledo blocked off for an investigation. Members of...
Human remains found at site FBI, police investigating in connection to missing teens
The families of Kemarion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman are pleading for the boys to come home.
The families of the two missing Toledo teens speak out
A Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office deputy has died after a collision between a WCSO transport...
WCSO deputy dies after transport van collides with truck
According to Maumee Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Wednesday pursued a...
Maumee Police search for wanted man

Latest News

FILE - A sign warns travelers not to bring guns through the Transportation Security...
TSA raising fines after finding record guns in carry-ons
Tripledemic: Rise in flu, RSV, COVID cases a concern this winter, experts say
Local doctor warns residents of tripledemic in our region
Dr. Brian Kaminski said the most important thing you can do is roll up your sleeve. He says...
Local doctor warns residents of tripledemic in our region
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach,...
Jan. 6 panel eyes recommending 3 criminal charges for Trump