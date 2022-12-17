TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Inside the latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday we’ll take you to the TRAC match-up between Findlay and Whitmer.

St. John’s takes on Central Catholic and Rossford has a crucial game against Eastwood that will likely factor into the NBC race. Mark Kunz is your host with co-host Britt Del Barba on assignment covering the Toledo Rockets’ bowl game. She will report from Boca Raton, FL. Plus the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES

Findlay at Whitmer

St. John’s at Central Catholic

Eastwood at Rossford

Start at Woodward

Perrysburg at Anthony Wayne

Southview at Bowling Green

St. Francis at Fremont Ross

Springfield at Maumee

Bowsher at Rogers

Oregon Clay at Lima Senior

WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, Week 3, Segment 1

WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, Week 3, Trifecta

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.