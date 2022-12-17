WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, Week 3
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Inside the latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday we’ll take you to the TRAC match-up between Findlay and Whitmer.
St. John’s takes on Central Catholic and Rossford has a crucial game against Eastwood that will likely factor into the NBC race. Mark Kunz is your host with co-host Britt Del Barba on assignment covering the Toledo Rockets’ bowl game. She will report from Boca Raton, FL. Plus the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.
HIGHLIGHTED GAMES
Findlay at Whitmer
St. John’s at Central Catholic
Eastwood at Rossford
Start at Woodward
Perrysburg at Anthony Wayne
Southview at Bowling Green
St. Francis at Fremont Ross
Springfield at Maumee
Bowsher at Rogers
Oregon Clay at Lima Senior
WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, Week 3, Segment 1
WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, Week 3, Trifecta
