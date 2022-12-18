12/17: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

TONIGHT: A snow shower or flurry with a dusting possible, lows in the mid-20s… but wind chills will be in the teens. SUNDAY: A flurry with highs in the low 30s but feeling closer to 20 with a strong west breeze. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-20s. MONDAY: Partly sunny with lighter winds and highs in the mid-30s. EXTENDED: Mostly cloudy Tuesday, highs in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, highs in the mid-30s. A potentially major winter system arrives Thursday, and with highs in the mid-30s, it may start as a mix of rain and snow. With arctic air arriving by Friday, any mix will quickly change to snow, and accumulations are likely. Strong winds and snow many continue into Saturday, then bitterly cold for Christmas.

