12/18: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

The first half of the work week will be relatively quiet in the mid-30s, though our first snow of the season could more than make up for lost time. Thursday will deliver a rain/snow mix, switching to all snow that evening... and lasting for the better part of the next 36 hours. Friday will not only bring multiple inches of snow, but 40+ mph wind gusts and bitter cold for one of the busiest travel days of the year. We may well wake up to lows near zero on Christmas morning, with highs struggling to break double digits.

