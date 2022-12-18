Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Browns DE Clowney in concussion protocol, S Johnson hurt

The Cleveland Browns could be without defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for a while after he sustained a concussion in Saturday’s 13-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
New York Jets running back Ty Johnson (25) attempts to block Cleveland Browns defensive end...
New York Jets running back Ty Johnson (25) attempts to block Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)(AP)
By TOM WITHERS
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns could be without defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for a while after he sustained a concussion in Saturday’s 13-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Clowney is in his second season with the Browns.

He left in the first half to be evaluated for a head injury and didn’t return.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Clowney has been placed in the league’s concussion protocol.

The 29-year-old Clowney has just two sacks this season, but he’s been disruptive against the run for a Cleveland defense still seeking consistency.

Stefanski said it was too early to know how long Clowney will be out.

The Browns host New Orleans on Saturday.

Most Read

Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder
Remains of missing Toledo teens found at site of burnt down home, man faces murder charges
Three former Toledo City Council members convicted in corruption scandal
Three former Toledo City Council members convicted in corruption scandal
Tripledemic: Rise in flu, RSV, COVID cases a concern this winter, experts say
Local doctor warns residents of tripledemic in our region
Cruz Garcia
Suspect now charged with murder after coroner identifies bodies of missing Toledo teens
18-year-old Cedrick Belmon was arrested on Dec. 15 and was booked into the Lucas County Jail.
18-year-old charged with murder in death of TSA alumnus

Latest News

Ohio abortion ban
Court: Ohio can’t appeal block on ‘heartbeat’ abortion law
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up prior to an NFL preseason...
Watson makes home debut as Browns host first-place Ravens
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) carries the ball during an NFL football game...
Deshaun Watson returns from ban with some support, many boos
Swatting calls graphic.
Ohio House passes bill to make hoax emergency calls a felony