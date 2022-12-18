First Alert Weather Day issued for late week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 13abc First Alert Weather Day has been issued, starting late Thursday evening and lasting through Christmas Eve.

Our first big snow event of the season could more than make up for lost time. Thursday will start out with a rain/snow mix, switching to all snow that evening and lasting for the better part of the next 36 hours. We’ll also have to deal with 40+ mph wind gusts, and bitter cold temperatures for one of the busiest travel times of the year. We may well wake up to lows near zero on Christmas morning.

When that rain switches to snow will impact our snow totals, though several inches of snow will likely fall Friday and Saturday, tapering off gradually by Christmas morning.

Stay with the 13abc First Alert Weather team for updates throughout the week.

