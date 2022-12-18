The not-so-happy holidays: Getting through the season with a sick or disabled loved one

ARCHBOLD, Ohio (WTVG) - For many people, the holidays are a joyful time of year, but for families dealing with a sick, disabled, or even dying loved one, this season can be difficult to get through.

Community Health Professionals (CHP) in Archbold offers plenty of services that could really help some families.

One of those services is home care.

“You get to actually spend a little bit more time and you get to know your patient, and I feel like that kind of helps provide really great care,” said CHP nurse Andrea Mikuski.

A patient of Mikuski’s, Linda, tell’s 13abc that she wouldn’t be able to make it through Christmas without CHP’s care.

“I had surgery in October and I woke up to an ostomy bag which I did not know I was going to have so it’s been a road,” said Linda. “Christmas means a lot to my whole family.”

Mikuski, says the non-profit also offers hospice services. She says people are sometimes scared to put family members in hospice, especially around the holidays, but that shouldn’t be the case.

“It’s not really a bad, scary thing,” said Mikuski. “Hospice is more of like a comfort, and I know a lot of families say they wish they would have gone in hospice sooner because they were able to have comfort and were able to spend more time with family or loved ones.”

Another service CHP in Archbold provides is adult day care, something for people who need a little extra help taking care of themselves, according to Mikuski.

For more information on CHP, locations across Northwest Ohio, and all of the services they provide, click here.

