12/18: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast

3 days of calm, then major travel impacts possible before Christmas.
12/18: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 8:29 PM EST
TONIGHT: A flurry possible with lows in the low 20s but wind chills in the lower teens. MONDAY: Partly sunny with lighter winds and milder temps; highs in the mid-30s. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid-20s. TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 30s. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s. POSSIBLE WINTER STORM: Rain and snow arrives Thursday with highs again in the mid-30s. As an arctic front arrives Friday, a flash freeze will be possible as temps plunge into the teens. Heavy snow is possible Friday, and strong winds may cause widespread blowing and drifting. Snow may continue to fall into Christmas Eve, with the blowing and drifting continuing. Highs Saturday will be in the mid-teens, then the low teens for Christmas Day with partly sunny skies behind the storm. Wind chills below zero are likely.

12/18: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
