Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

12/19: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

First Alert Weather Days Fri and Sat; high winds, blowing snow, bitter cold likely
High winds, blowing snow and bitter cold are all in the works heading into the holiday weekend. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The next few days will be largely uneventful in weather news, then comes the big Arctic blast later this week. The storm will start as rain Thursday, with Friday morning seeing temps drop from the 40s to near-zero through the day... and 50+ mph wind gusts making it feel even worse. Slight shifts in the low’s track will heavily factor into snow totals, but even a few inches would be blown and drift across the roads during the busy holiday travel weekend. The bitter cold will continues through Christmas, with highs struggling to warm into the teens.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather pic Dec. 19
First Alert Weather Day issued for late week
Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder
Remains of missing Toledo teens found at site of burnt down home, man faces murder charges
Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
Three former Toledo City Council members convicted in corruption scandal
Three former Toledo City Council members convicted in corruption scandal
The families of Kemarion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman are pleading for the boys to come home.
The families of the two missing Toledo teens speak out

Latest News

High winds, blowing snow and bitter cold are all in the works heading into the holiday weekend....
12/19: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast
Rain, Snow, Wind, and Cold Expected Late Week
December 19th Weather Forecast
December 19th Weather Forecast
December 19th Weather Forecast
12/18: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
12/18: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast