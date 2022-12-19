12/19: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

The next few days will be largely uneventful in weather news, then comes the big Arctic blast later this week. The storm will start as rain Thursday, with Friday morning seeing temps drop from the 40s to near-zero through the day... and 50+ mph wind gusts making it feel even worse. Slight shifts in the low’s track will heavily factor into snow totals, but even a few inches would be blown and drift across the roads during the busy holiday travel weekend. The bitter cold will continues through Christmas, with highs struggling to warm into the teens.

