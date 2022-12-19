12/19/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s. TUESDAY: Partly sunny, upper 30s. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s. THURSDAY: Rain showers, becoming breezy, highs near 40. FRIDAY: Rain to snow before sunrise, very windy with gusts over 50 mph expected, flash-freeze with temps falling from near 40 into the single digits. SATURDAY: Still windy, very cold, snow showers likely, highs only in the teens, winds chills well below zero. SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS): Chance of flurries, bitterly cold, not as windy, highs near 10.

