Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

12/19/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Friday and Saturday
12/19/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s. TUESDAY: Partly sunny, upper 30s. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s. THURSDAY: Rain showers, becoming breezy, highs near 40. FRIDAY: Rain to snow before sunrise, very windy with gusts over 50 mph expected, flash-freeze with temps falling from near 40 into the single digits. SATURDAY: Still windy, very cold, snow showers likely, highs only in the teens, winds chills well below zero. SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS): Chance of flurries, bitterly cold, not as windy, highs near 10.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather pic Dec. 19
First Alert Weather Day issued for late week
Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder
Remains of missing Toledo teens found at site of burnt down home, man faces murder charges
On Dec. 18 at 12:20 a.m., officers were called to a home in Raintree Village Mobile Home Park...
Victim identified in fatal Washington Twp. shooting
Three former Toledo City Council members convicted in corruption scandal
Three former Toledo City Council members convicted in corruption scandal

Latest News

12/19/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/19/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
High winds, blowing snow and bitter cold are all in the works heading into the holiday weekend....
12/19: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast
High winds, blowing snow and bitter cold are all in the works heading into the holiday weekend....
12/19: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast
Rain, Snow, Wind, and Cold Expected Late Week
December 19th Weather Forecast