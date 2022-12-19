Birthday Club
14-year-old survives cardiac arrest from flu complications: ‘I’m just glad to be here’

A 14-year-old girl in Alabama is thankful to be alive after she nearly died from flu complications. (Source: WALA)
By Lee Peck and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – A 14-year-old girl in Alabama is thankful to be alive after she nearly died from flu complications.

Mileigh Mothershead, a freshman at Satsuma High School just north of Mobile, spent several weeks at USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital on a ventilator.

“I just remember, it was hard to breathe... It just all happened really fast,” Mileigh said.

Mileigh was admitted to the hospital on Halloween with pneumonia after she had the flu. Due to a rare blood disorder which makes it difficult for her body to fight off bacteria, Mileigh ended up in cardiac arrest. Her older sister Joeli died from the disorder in 2007.

“It kind of shocks me that I’m 14 years old and had cardiac arrest and I came out of it... I’m still here,” Mileigh said.

Mileigh’s mom Brittany Mothershead said her daughter went from being at school on a Thursday to being on a ventilator on a Tuesday.

Her family said her recovery is nothing short of a miracle.

“She’s had follow-up appointments since being home, and even her physicians are amazed at how good she looked because of how sick she was,” her mom said.

Now that Mileigh is back home for the holidays, this Christmas is extra special and one the family won’t soon forget.

“I’m just glad I’m here,” Mileigh said.

Mileigh hopes to return to in-class learning soon and is even preparing to compete in a pageant next month.

