December 19th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Great travel weather is expected today through Wednesday with highs in the 30s under a partly cloudy sky. Rain is likely on Thursday and Thursday night with temperatures reaching the low 40s. Rain is expected to switch over to snow with very strong winds Friday morning. Winds may gust between 50 and 60 mph. The temperature could drop from the low 40s in the morning to around 0 by late afternoon. The wind chill may fall to -20 to -25 degrees. Snow is likely, but totals are unknown at this time. Snow showers are expected again on Christmas Eve and we may have a few flurries on Christmas Day with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the low to middle teens over the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.