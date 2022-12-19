Local man gets college degree decades after leaving school to care for family

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A huge accomplishment for a local man and a major milestone for the organization that helped make it all possible. Rodney Braziel graduated from The University of Toledo this past weekend and it was possible thanks to HOPE Toledo.

45-year-old Rodney Braziel received his diploma Saturday.

“It is satisfying, plain and simple. It’s been a long time coming,” said Braziel. “I went to walk across the stage, and even though everyone else was about the age of my kids, I crossed that stage feeling fine.”

About twenty years ago, Rodney says he left college a semester short of his degree to focus on taking care of his family. He took advantage of an opportunity to finish his degree at no cost, through the HOPE Toledo promise program.

Rodney got his University Studies degree while working full time and running his own sports media company.

“Without HOPE Toledo, I wouldn’t be able to take the next step in life,” said Braziel. “This gives me an open door to the what else part of life.”

The HOPE Toledo program covers all the costs of post-secondary education for Scott High School graduates as well as one parent or legal guardian.

“We are the only two generational promise program of its kind,” said John C. Jones, President and CEO of HOPE Toledo. “We offer the same opportunity to the students as well as a parent or legal guardian.”

Braziel is a first for the organization.

“He is the first HOPE Toledo parent or student to receive their bachelor’s degree,” said Jones. “You can’t end multi-generational issues with a single generation solution. I am a firm believer that education is one of the great equalizers.”

Rodney’s success story is just one example of the life-changing work of hope Toledo. In fact, one of his sons is attending The Ohio State University through the HOPE Toledo promise program as well.

“What Rodney proves is that dreams come true. That hard work and perseverance pay off,” said Jones. “If you keep working hard and you do the right thing. Set your dreams high , they are achievable.”

Rodney is already thinking about the possibility of pursuing graduate school.

