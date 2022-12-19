Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Local man gets college degree decades after leaving school to care for family

Rodney Braziel got his degree at The University of Toledo through the HOPE Toledo promise program.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A huge accomplishment for a local man and a major milestone for the organization that helped make it all possible. Rodney Braziel graduated from The University of Toledo this past weekend and it was possible thanks to HOPE Toledo.

45-year-old Rodney Braziel received his diploma Saturday.

“It is satisfying, plain and simple. It’s been a long time coming,” said Braziel. “I went to walk across the stage, and even though everyone else was about the age of my kids, I crossed that stage feeling fine.”

About twenty years ago, Rodney says he left college a semester short of his degree to focus on taking care of his family. He took advantage of an opportunity to finish his degree at no cost, through the HOPE Toledo promise program.

Rodney got his University Studies degree while working full time and running his own sports media company.

“Without HOPE Toledo, I wouldn’t be able to take the next step in life,” said Braziel. “This gives me an open door to the what else part of life.”

The HOPE Toledo program covers all the costs of post-secondary education for Scott High School graduates as well as one parent or legal guardian.

“We are the only two generational promise program of its kind,” said John C. Jones, President and CEO of HOPE Toledo. “We offer the same opportunity to the students as well as a parent or legal guardian.”

Braziel is a first for the organization.

“He is the first HOPE Toledo parent or student to receive their bachelor’s degree,” said Jones. “You can’t end multi-generational issues with a single generation solution. I am a firm believer that education is one of the great equalizers.”

Rodney’s success story is just one example of the life-changing work of hope Toledo. In fact, one of his sons is attending The Ohio State University through the HOPE Toledo promise program as well.

“What Rodney proves is that dreams come true. That hard work and perseverance pay off,” said Jones. “If you keep working hard and you do the right thing. Set your dreams high , they are achievable.”

Rodney is already thinking about the possibility of pursuing graduate school.

To learn, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather pic Dec. 19
First Alert Weather Day issued for late week
Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder
Remains of missing Toledo teens found at site of burnt down home, man faces murder charges
On Dec. 18 at 12:20 a.m., officers were called to a home in Raintree Village Mobile Home Park...
Victim identified in fatal Washington Twp. shooting
Three former Toledo City Council members convicted in corruption scandal
Three former Toledo City Council members convicted in corruption scandal

Latest News

12/19/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/19/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
When the temperatures drop and the bitter cold moving in, the number of people needing shelter...
Local Shelters Prepare for the Cold
Rodney Braziel got his degree at The University of Toledo through the HOPE Toledo promise...
HOPE Toledo making dreams come true
R.S.V.P Program Offers Seniors Connection
R.S.V.P Program Offers Seniors Connection