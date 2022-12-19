Birthday Club
Local Shelters Prepare for the Cold

When the temperatures drop and the bitter cold moving in, the number of people needing shelter jumps. A warm place to sleep could be life-saving for those experiencing homelessness.
By Meghan Daniels
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When the temperatures drop and the bitter cold moving in, the number of people needing shelter jumps. A warm place to sleep could be life-saving for those experiencing homelessness.

Joe Habib, Executive Director at Saint Paul’s Community Center, says they work hard to provide enough beds to those in need.

" In the winter time, we expand our capacity. We double our capacity basically at night, so people can come out of the cold, especially on a night like this, when it’s too cold and the temperature is supposed to drop to nine... We double our capacity.”

Down the road at Cherry Street Mission, leaders say they never turn someone away. If the shelter is at capacity, they will help the person in need find another option.

However, these organizations, like us aren’t safe from inflation and as need increases, so does the cost.

“With the economic challenges and things people are facing this time of year, you know last year Cherry St. could provide a meal for a little over two dollars per meal. This year in 2022, we’re averaging just over four dollars per meal.”

Both shelters are always in need of donations. You can learn more at https://cherrystreetmission.org/ and https://stpaulscommunitycenter.org/ Or if you would like to donate, or you need assistance you can call or stop by either shelter.

