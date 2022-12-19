Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times

Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first five numbers on six tickets he bought for the drawing that took place last Wednesday.(Massachusetts State Lottery | Massachusetts State Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALL RIVER, Mass. (Gray News) – A veteran in Massachusetts tested his luck, and it paid off in big ways.

Raymond Roberts Sr. said his intuition told him to buy several Lucky for Life tickets with the same numbers.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, the numbers were a combination of anniversary dates and birthdays that he has been using in drawing games for over 20 years.

Roberts won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first five numbers on six tickets he bought for the drawing that took place last Wednesday.

He claimed his prizes at Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters and chose a $390,000 cash option on five of his prizes for a total of $1,950,000 before taxes.

The veteran chose the annuity option for one of his prizes and received the first of a minimum of 20 annual payments of $25,000 before taxes.

Roberts said he plans to use a portion of his winnings to buy a motorcycle.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather pic Dec. 19
First Alert Weather Day issued for late week
Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder
Remains of missing Toledo teens found at site of burnt down home, man faces murder charges
Three former Toledo City Council members convicted in corruption scandal
Three former Toledo City Council members convicted in corruption scandal
Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
The families of Kemarion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman are pleading for the boys to come home.
The families of the two missing Toledo teens speak out

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure
The TSA is trying out its facial recognition technology at several new airports.
TSA expanding facial recognition test
Residents watch at a burning infrastructure project hit during a Russian drone night strike in...
Nighttime drone attack hits Kyiv as Putin heads to Belarus
El Paso is preparing for a possible increase in migrants crossing the border.
El Paso declares state of emergency ahead of expected immigration surge