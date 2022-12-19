Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo woman sentenced in relation to fatal car crash

Kiarra Daniels is accused of speeding, weaving in and out of traffic and slamming into a...
Kiarra Daniels is accused of speeding, weaving in and out of traffic and slamming into a Jeanine Lump's car killing the mother.(Alexis Means)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was sentenced on Monday in relation to a fatal car crash.

According to court documents, Kiarra Daniels was sentenced to 16 months in prison.

Daniels on Dec. 5 withdrew her previous plea of not guilty and entered a plea of no contest to a lesser charge offense of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Daniels was accused of speeding, weaving in and out of traffic, and slamming into Jeanine Lump,75.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather pic Dec. 19
First Alert Weather Day issued for late week
Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder
Remains of missing Toledo teens found at site of burnt down home, man faces murder charges
Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
Three former Toledo City Council members convicted in corruption scandal
Three former Toledo City Council members convicted in corruption scandal
The families of Kemarion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman are pleading for the boys to come home.
The families of the two missing Toledo teens speak out

Latest News

On Dec. 18 at 12:20 a.m., officers were called to a home in Raintree Village Mobile Home Park...
Victim identified in fatal Washington Twp. shooting
High winds, blowing snow and bitter cold are all in the works heading into the holiday weekend....
12/19: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast
Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder
Remains of missing Toledo teens found at site of burnt down home, man faces murder charges
December 19th Weather Forecast
December 19th Weather Forecast