Toledo woman sentenced in relation to fatal car crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was sentenced on Monday in relation to a fatal car crash.

According to court documents, Kiarra Daniels was sentenced to 16 months in prison.

Daniels on Dec. 5 withdrew her previous plea of not guilty and entered a plea of no contest to a lesser charge offense of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Daniels was accused of speeding, weaving in and out of traffic, and slamming into Jeanine Lump,75.

