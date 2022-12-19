Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Victim identified in fatal Washington Twp. shooting

On Dec. 18 at 12:20 a.m., officers were called to a home in Raintree Village Mobile Home Park...
On Dec. 18 at 12:20 a.m., officers were called to a home in Raintree Village Mobile Home Park for a person shot.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The victim of a fatal shooting on Sunday in Washington Township has been identified, according to the Washington Township Police Department.

Police say the victim has been identified as 18-year-old Keichell Cardell of Toledo.

According to WTPD, on Dec. 18 at 12:20 a.m., officers were called to a home in Raintree Village Mobile Home Park for a person shot. WTPD and Washington Twp. Fire responded to the scene and upon arrival, found Cardell suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Cardell was transported to an area hospital where she died at 1:20 a.m.

Police say a suspect has been identified and warrants have been issued for his arrest.

This investigation is ongoing. We will provide more details as they become available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather pic Dec. 19
First Alert Weather Day issued for late week
Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder
Remains of missing Toledo teens found at site of burnt down home, man faces murder charges
Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
Three former Toledo City Council members convicted in corruption scandal
Three former Toledo City Council members convicted in corruption scandal
The families of Kemarion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman are pleading for the boys to come home.
The families of the two missing Toledo teens speak out

Latest News

High winds, blowing snow and bitter cold are all in the works heading into the holiday weekend....
12/19: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast
Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder
Remains of missing Toledo teens found at site of burnt down home, man faces murder charges
December 19th Weather Forecast
December 19th Weather Forecast
12/18: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
12/18: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast