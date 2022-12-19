Victim identified in fatal Washington Twp. shooting

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The victim of a fatal shooting on Sunday in Washington Township has been identified, according to the Washington Township Police Department.

Police say the victim has been identified as 18-year-old Keichell Cardell of Toledo.

According to WTPD, on Dec. 18 at 12:20 a.m., officers were called to a home in Raintree Village Mobile Home Park for a person shot. WTPD and Washington Twp. Fire responded to the scene and upon arrival, found Cardell suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Cardell was transported to an area hospital where she died at 1:20 a.m.

Police say a suspect has been identified and warrants have been issued for his arrest.

This investigation is ongoing. We will provide more details as they become available.

