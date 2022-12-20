Birthday Club
12/20: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Gusty winds, blowing snow, bitter cold on track for Friday
Cold, wind, and snow... Old Man Winter is about to open the new season with a vengeance. Dan Smith has the latest on that winter storm.
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
A few breaks of sun and highs in the 30s today, though all eyes are on that late-week winter storm. Rain mixed with some wet flakes will start us off on Thursday, with a sudden blast of Arctic air dropping us from 40F just before sunrise Friday, to 0F later that morning. Several inches of snow are likely in Toledo, though double-digit totals look to remain farther west. In any case, 50-60+ mph gusts will whip the powder into drifts higher than those raw snow totals, not to mention the potential for power outages over the bitter cold holiday weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

