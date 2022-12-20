Birthday Club
AMBER Alert: Police arrest Ohio woman wanted in kidnapping of 5-month-old twins, 1 still missing

By Maddi Hebebrand, Julia Bingel and Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Columbus police announced Thursday afternoon the woman wanted for kidnapping two five-month-old twins has been found and taken into custody.

Officials confirmed 24-year-old Nalah Tamiko Jackson, from Columbus, was arrested at 2 p.m. on Dec. 22.

Five-month-old Kason Thomass is still missing, officials confirmed during the Dec. 22 press conference.

Police said the search for Kason has been extended to Indiana, and the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that could lead to him being found.

An AMBER Alert was issued early Tuesday morning after five-month-old twins, Kasson and Kyair, were abducted in a Columbus car theft around 9:45 p.m. Monday.

Columbus police said the car, a 2010 Honda Accord with a temp tag number M965246, was stolen from the Donatos Pizza located at East 1st Avenue and North High Street.

The mother of the twins had left the car running with the boys inside, according to police, while she entered the store to pick up a Door Dash order.

Police said after entering the store, she turned around and the car was gone with the twins inside.

Around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Kyair was found safe at the Dayton International Airport, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Columbus Police at 614-645-4701.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

