DeWine announces support for rehabilitation projects which will restore historic Ohio buildings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - On Tuesday, Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced state support for rehabilitation projects which will help restore 57 historic buildings across Ohio, including multiple here in northwest Ohio.

DeWine’s office says the projects are being awarded funding as part of the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program. In total, 21 communities across the state will receive awards totaling $64,132,847 in tax credits.

“By rehabilitating these historic buildings today, we can preserve the heart of our communities for future generations of Ohioans,” said Governor DeWine.

According to DeWine’s office, the awards will assist private developers in rehabilitating historic buildings in downtowns and neighborhoods. Many of the buildings are vacant and generate little economic activity.

In northwest Ohio, the rehabilitation projects will be restoring historic buildings in Findlay, Tiffin and Toledo.

Once rehabilitated, the buildings will drive further investment and interest in adjacent property.

“Revitalizing these underutilized spaces creates new opportunities for Ohioans and the local neighborhood,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development. “These are unique spaces in our communities, and once they are transformed, they will be catalysts for future economic development and growth.”

