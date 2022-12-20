Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

DeWine announces support for rehabilitation projects which will restore historic Ohio buildings

The awards will assist private developers in rehabilitating historic buildings in downtowns and...
The awards will assist private developers in rehabilitating historic buildings in downtowns and neighborhoods.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - On Tuesday, Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced state support for rehabilitation projects which will help restore 57 historic buildings across Ohio, including multiple here in northwest Ohio.

DeWine’s office says the projects are being awarded funding as part of the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program. In total, 21 communities across the state will receive awards totaling $64,132,847 in tax credits.

“By rehabilitating these historic buildings today, we can preserve the heart of our communities for future generations of Ohioans,” said Governor DeWine.

According to DeWine’s office, the awards will assist private developers in rehabilitating historic buildings in downtowns and neighborhoods. Many of the buildings are vacant and generate little economic activity.

In northwest Ohio, the rehabilitation projects will be restoring historic buildings in Findlay, Tiffin and Toledo.

Once rehabilitated, the buildings will drive further investment and interest in adjacent property.

“Revitalizing these underutilized spaces creates new opportunities for Ohioans and the local neighborhood,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development. “These are unique spaces in our communities, and once they are transformed, they will be catalysts for future economic development and growth.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Dec. 18 at 12:20 a.m., officers were called to a home in Raintree Village Mobile Home Park...
Victim identified in fatal Washington Twp. shooting
Weather gfx dec 20
First Alert Weather Day issued for late week
Kasson and Kyair Thomass were abducted when they were left inside a 2010 Honda Accord.
Amber Alert still active for 5-month-old Ohio boy; twin brother found at airport
Kiarra Daniels is accused of speeding, weaving in and out of traffic and slamming into a...
Toledo woman sentenced in relation to fatal car crash
Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder
Coroner: Cause of death still under investigation for missing Toledo teens found in burned home

Latest News

Tuesday’s Toledo City Council meeting could be without two of its members who may not be able...
Two Toledo City Council members may lose ability to serve in their roles
Township Trustees discuss exploring options to improve fire services in Monclova.
Fire chief’s wife accused of threatening Monclova trustee after son wasn’t hired
Cold, wind, and snow... Old Man Winter is about to open the new season with a vengeance. Dan...
12/20: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Toledo needs name idea for its snow plows
Residents can now track Toledo snow plows as they move through the city