Dog flu is once again circulating in our area, but it is mild for most dogs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A lot of people are dealing with the flu right now and there’s a canine version of it, too.

Dog flu is an upper respiratory disease, much like the human form of the virus. So what can you do to help keep your pet safe?

Canine influenza is a highly contagious infection that’s spread through coughing and sneezing. The veterinarian we spoke with advised against panicking but instead educate yourself on the virus.

Dr. Brooke West has been a vet for more than 15 years. Dr. West owns West Toledo Animal Hospital and Perrysburg Animal Hospital.

When it comes to the dog flu, she said it’s important to know what to look for as a pet owner.

“Dogs with the flu will have a lot of upper respiratory congestion, sneezing, coughing which can settle into the lungs and they could get bronchitis or pneumonia,” Dr. West said.

Dog flu can be serious and even deadly, but Dr. West said that is not the case for the vast majority of dogs. “For the average dog, it’s just like the cold. They’ll have a few days of feeling crummy and then they’ll be right back to being themselves again,” Dr. West said.

Since the virus is airborne, it’s something your pooch can pick up in your yard or out on a walk.

However, Dr. West said it’s more likely to be found in common places for dogs. One of the ways to try to protect your pet is a flu shot. In fact, vaccination is mandatory at many boarding kennels, dog parks , and doggy daycares.

“I recommend that the very young and the old dogs get the shots because they have no defense against it as well as the immunocompromised, just like us,” Dr. West said.

Dogs that have serious cases are treated with antibiotics and cough medicine. So how do you know if you should get your dog to the vet?

“If they don’t feel well for a couple days, that is no big deal. But if they’re lethargic and won’t eat or drink for more than a day or two, call your vet to discuss options at that point.”

Dr. West says in some cases it can take a few months for a dog to fully recover and that the cough associated with dog flu can linger for two-three months. Dog flu does not spread to people.

