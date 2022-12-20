Final stages of traffic safety tool installation are underway in Sylvania Twp.

SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Engineer’s Office will be installing the final sections of a traffic control and safety measure on Tuesday.

Due to the installation, there will be lane closures on northbound and southbound McCord Road, south of Central Avenue, as well as one of the two left lanes on westbound Central Avenue.

The construction will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will last nearly two hours.

According to a statement released by the Lucas County Engineer Office, the system will assist with maintaining the flow of traffic.

“The QWICK KURB system consists of a traffic-separating curb filled with panel markers to eliminate left turns in and out of the various commercial drives on this stretch, where drivers have had to cross multiple lanes of traffic that cause traffic blockages and safety concerns”.

QWICK KURB is already installed on the north side of McCord Road at Central Avenue, Holland-Sylvania at Central Avenue, as well as surrounding areas within the county.

