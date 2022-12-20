Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Fire chief’s wife accused of threatening Monclova trustee after son wasn’t hired

Township Trustees discuss exploring options to improve fire services in Monclova.
Township Trustees discuss exploring options to improve fire services in Monclova.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCLOVA, Ohio (WTVG) - The wife of Monclova Township’s fire chief pleaded not guilty to menacing in court Monday.

Sheila Bernhard, wife of Fire Chief Kevin Bernhard, is accused of threatening Monclova Trustee Barbara Lang after a November special meeting where the township hired new firefighters.

According to the Sheriff’s report, was upset that her son was not one of the newly hired firefighters and tried to track down Lang. She was also heard saying that if Lang was around she would “reach across the table and scratch her eye balls out.”

13abc attempted to contact the Bernhards and Lang but did not receive a response.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Dec. 18 at 12:20 a.m., officers were called to a home in Raintree Village Mobile Home Park...
Victim identified in fatal Washington Twp. shooting
Weather gfx dec 20
First Alert Weather Day issued for late week
Kiarra Daniels is accused of speeding, weaving in and out of traffic and slamming into a...
Toledo woman sentenced in relation to fatal car crash
Kasson and Kyair Thomass were abducted when they were left inside a 2010 Honda Accord.
Amber Alert still active for 5-month-old Ohio boy; twin brother found at airport
Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder
Coroner: Cause of death still under investigation for missing Toledo teens found in burned home

Latest News

Cold, wind, and snow... Old Man Winter is about to open the new season with a vengeance. Dan...
12/20: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Toledo needs name idea for its snow plows
Residents can now track Toledo snow plows as they move through the city
Fire rescue
Six people saved from house on fire
Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder
Coroner: Cause of death still under investigation for missing Toledo teens found in burned home