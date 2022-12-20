Fire chief’s wife accused of threatening Monclova trustee after son wasn’t hired

MONCLOVA, Ohio (WTVG) - The wife of Monclova Township’s fire chief pleaded not guilty to menacing in court Monday.

Sheila Bernhard, wife of Fire Chief Kevin Bernhard, is accused of threatening Monclova Trustee Barbara Lang after a November special meeting where the township hired new firefighters.

According to the Sheriff’s report, was upset that her son was not one of the newly hired firefighters and tried to track down Lang. She was also heard saying that if Lang was around she would “reach across the table and scratch her eye balls out.”

13abc attempted to contact the Bernhards and Lang but did not receive a response.

