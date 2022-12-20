How to best prepare for power outages due to anticipated winter storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the high wind gust we are expecting from a winter storm heading our way, power outages are likely. To help stay ahead of the storm, Toledo Edison has some tips on how to best prepare for those outages.

We’ve heard it before, but Toledo Edison spokeswoman Lauren Siburkis says they are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

Right now, Toledo Edison has a storm response plan in place that includes in-house meteorologists and extra staff on hand.

Siburkis says crews have been out trimming trees along more than 3,000 miles of power lines across northwest Ohio. This allows them to try to keep the power lines clear of tree debris that could fall onto the lines during wind gusts.

Siburkis says something to keep in mind is that if your power does go out, it may take a little while for it to come back on.

“We can’t send crews up in bucket trucks when winds are over 40 miles per hour,” says Siburkis. “So we’re not able to get out there and get customers back up and running quickly and safely because if the winds are over 40 miles per hour then our crews cannot safely go up into their bucket trucks to make repairs and get our customers back up and running.”

Unfortunately, there is no way to prevent a power outage, but there are ways you can make sure you are ready if it comes.

“It’s always a good idea to have an emergency preparedness kit handy in your home. Have lots of bottled water, enough prescription medicine to get you through at least three to five days, and also make sure that you are charging ahead of time,” says Siburkis. “Also make sure if you have a garage door you know how open it manually so you don’t rely on the electric opener.”

Siburkis says one of the most important things you can do if your power goes out is report it to Toledo Edison. This helps them accurately track the areas without electricity.

To report your outage you can call 1-888-LIGHTSS or do it on Toledo Edison’s website.

