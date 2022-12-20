Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

How to best prepare for power outages due to anticipated winter storm

By Delaney Ruth
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the high wind gust we are expecting from a winter storm heading our way, power outages are likely. To help stay ahead of the storm, Toledo Edison has some tips on how to best prepare for those outages.

We’ve heard it before, but Toledo Edison spokeswoman Lauren Siburkis says they are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

Right now, Toledo Edison has a storm response plan in place that includes in-house meteorologists and extra staff on hand.

Siburkis says crews have been out trimming trees along more than 3,000 miles of power lines across northwest Ohio. This allows them to try to keep the power lines clear of tree debris that could fall onto the lines during wind gusts.

Siburkis says something to keep in mind is that if your power does go out, it may take a little while for it to come back on.

“We can’t send crews up in bucket trucks when winds are over 40 miles per hour,” says Siburkis. “So we’re not able to get out there and get customers back up and running quickly and safely because if the winds are over 40 miles per hour then our crews cannot safely go up into their bucket trucks to make repairs and get our customers back up and running.”

Unfortunately, there is no way to prevent a power outage, but there are ways you can make sure you are ready if it comes.

“It’s always a good idea to have an emergency preparedness kit handy in your home. Have lots of bottled water, enough prescription medicine to get you through at least three to five days, and also make sure that you are charging ahead of time,” says Siburkis. “Also make sure if you have a garage door you know how open it manually so you don’t rely on the electric opener.”

Siburkis says one of the most important things you can do if your power goes out is report it to Toledo Edison. This helps them accurately track the areas without electricity.

To report your outage you can call 1-888-LIGHTSS or do it on Toledo Edison’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Dec. 18 at 12:20 a.m., officers were called to a home in Raintree Village Mobile Home Park...
Victim identified in fatal Washington Twp. shooting
Weather gfx dec 20
First Alert Weather Day issued for late week
Kasson and Kyair Thomass were abducted when they were left inside a 2010 Honda Accord.
Amber Alert still active for 5-month-old Ohio boy; twin brother found at airport
Kiarra Daniels is accused of speeding, weaving in and out of traffic and slamming into a...
Toledo woman sentenced in relation to fatal car crash
Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder
Coroner: Cause of death still under investigation for missing Toledo teens found in burned home

Latest News

Dog flu
Tips from Toledo Edison
How to prepare for power outages from the winter storm heading our way
The awards will assist private developers in rehabilitating historic buildings in downtowns and...
DeWine announces support for rehabilitation projects which will restore historic Ohio buildings
Tuesday’s Toledo City Council meeting could be without two of its members who may not be able...
Two Toledo City Council members may lose ability to serve in their roles