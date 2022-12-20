Moment of Science: Solstice/Equinox

We’re losing daylight (and heating) a few minutes at a time in our corner of the world... only to start gaining that first part right back, just before Christmas. Welcome to the winter solstice! Many cultures have marked “midwinter” and “midsummer” over the centuries, with Stonehenge being a good 5000-year-old example.

“Axial tilt” is the reason we have seasons, with Earth’s poles tilting toward and away from the Sun in its annual cycle. The geographic North Pole ends up at just about a 23.5° angle away from the Sun during December’s solstice, providing the shortest “day” of the year for us in the Northern Hemisphere, with a little over 9 hours of daylight in the Midwest. Eventually, we improve to a good 15 hours and change in those hot summer days.

Chances are you’ve heard of the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn -- those are just the limit lines at which the sun can be directly overhead, during those maximum tilts for summer and winter, respectively. For comparison, at the ends of the Earth, “polar night” lasts for 179 days, with the Sun failing to get above the horizon in offsetting shifts.

The equinox, or “equal night” in Latin, tries to have some truth in advertising. The Sun lies directly over the Equator, giving an equal measure of day and night... at least there would be, if it weren’t for the size of the Sun and different lengths of day at different latitudes.

We’re no stranger to the effects of axial tilt -- try working a 9-5 shift in the winter, with the sun in your eyes commuting both ways -- but while some of us are basking in the snow, Australians are baking in the sun! Earth’s tilt naturally has the opposite effect for the Southern Hemisphere, with Aussies experiencing over 6 hours more daylight during the December solstice compared to us. It may feel like “Christmas in July” by our standards, though on the flip side, higher elevations of New Zealand can see snow in July.

So, the next time you find yourself freezing your fruitcake off around the holidays, just remember that those Down Under are thinking the same jealous thoughts while you’re lighting sparklers for the 4th of July.

