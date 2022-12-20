The Northriver community reacts to the murder of the two missing teenagers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The community is still saddened by the news of the two missing Toledo being found dead in a burned-down property on Chase Street. Kemarion Wilder and Kysahwn Pittman were last seen on December 3rd and were found dead on December 15th. When the FBI, Ohio BCI, and TPD were searching the ruins of the burned-down property the community gathered to watch .

Joanne Lacourse is from the area. “This community right in this area they all stick together, they really do. They are heartfelt about each other out here,” says Lacourse.

She says the news saddened her, seeing photos of the boys made her think of her children. “I was heartbroken. They were just babies. I mean come on you don’t just kill babies like that. I don’t care what they did. There is no excuse for any of them killing another human being. Especially those babies,” says Lacourse.

Social media went abuzz as soon as the news broke. One person said on FaceBook in part “I’m hurting for myself and your family. Shawn Shawn we all miss you so much, it’s you forever.” Another saying about Kemarion Wilder, “Good morning brother, I miss you boy. Not long until we get justice baby. I love you.”

“It keeps going through my head about those babies. Were they in the basement? Were they in the house? Where were they? What was going through their minds? I mean God Almighty,” says Lacourse.

The families of both Kemarion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman have both started fundraisers to help pay for expenses. To give to Kemarion Wilder’s GoFundMe click here, to give to Kyshawn Pittman’s GoFundMe click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.