TPD investigates a shooting in East Toledo

TPD is investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Greenwood Ave.
TPD is investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Greenwood Ave.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot in East Toledo, Monday night.

The Toledo Police Department responded to a call of a person shot around 8:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of Greenwood Ave.

When 13abc crews arrived on the scene, TPD SWAT was involved and negotiators were working on getting a suspect outside of the house.

TPD is still active on the scene and officers have confirmed that one victim was transported to an area hospital. All further details including the extent of the victim’s injuries remain unknown at this time.

TPD continues to investigate the incident, check back later for updates.

