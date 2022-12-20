Two Toledo City Council members may lose ability to serve in their roles

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tuesday’s Toledo City Council meeting could be without two of its members, who may not be able to serve in their roles as council members any longer.

The City’s law department has advised council members Vanice Williams and John Hobbs III not to vote at Tuesday’s meeting as more issues about their terms need to be addressed. This all centers around suspended council members Yvonne Harper and Tyrone Riley.

In 2020, a Toledo Probate Court judge appointed Williams and Hobbs to the seats of Harper and Riley after Harper and Riley were charged in federal court on corruption charges. Riley and Harper entered guilty pleas to those charges last week.

Riley and Harper were both suspended from their council positions but not technically removed.

Toledo’s law department is trying to determine if the suspensions have ended now that Harper and Riley have been convicted. That leaves the appointments of Williams and Hobbs in question.

A referral will be made by the City’s law department to the Ohio Attorney General’s office for clarification.

“The City intends to seek a legal opinion from the Ohio Attorney General’s office to address the effect of last Friday’s guilty pleas by the suspended members of Council,” said Communications Director Gretchen DeBacker. “As the Attorney General’s Office initiated the suspension process under Ohio law, it makes sense to get the AG’s opinion on its interpretation of state code. This request will include an interpretation of Ohio law as it pertains to the status of the interim members who have been serving since the suspensions.”

