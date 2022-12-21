12/20/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, cold, mid 20s. WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, highs in the mid 30s. THURSDAY: Rain showers developing, highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Rain to snow Thursday night and becoming very windy. FRIDAY: Very windy, snow likely, blizzard-like conditions, flash-freeze, temps go from near 40 around 2am to 0 by noon, then below zero for the afternoon. Southwest winds will gust over 50 mph and wind chills will drop to -25. SATURDAY: Still windy, bitterly cold, snow showers, white-outs and drifting snow likely, highs only near 10 with wind chills around -20. SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS): Chance of snow showers, breezy but not as windy, still bitterly cold, highs again near 10, wind chills below zero.

