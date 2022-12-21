Birthday Club
12/21: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Winter storm set to arrive Thursday evening, Friday will be the worst of it.
12/21: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s. TONIGHT: Cloudy and calm with lows around 30. THURSDAY: Cloudy and mild with highs near 40. Rain arrives during the afternoon and continues into the evening. As an arctic front blasts through later in the evening, rain will quickly changeover to heavy snow, and a flash freeze of wet surfaces is likely as temps crash overnight. FRIDAY: Temps in the single digits early on, falling below zero in the afternoon. Periods of snow are likely, and with winds gusting 50-60 mph, blowing and drifting are likely with blizzard-like conditions possible through Friday night. Wind chills Friday into Friday night will dip to 20 to 30 below zero. CHRISTMAS EVE: A little snow possible Saturday, otherwise frigid with highs near 10 and blowing and drifting continuing. CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly sunny but very cold with highs near 10 and wind chills in the single digits. Breezy conditions could cause a bit of lingering blowing and drifting.

