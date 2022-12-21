Birthday Club
5-month-old Columbus boy remains missing after being kidnapped Monday

Suspect charged with 2 counts of kidnapping
(Source: Columbus police)
(Source: Columbus police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Columbus police have now issued BOLO, Be-On-the-LookOut for, alerts to Ohio’s five adjoining states to find the woman accused of stealing a car with infant twin brothers inside.

Five-month-old Kason and Kyair Thomas were inside their mom’s Honda when it was stolen from the Donatos Pizza at East 1st Avenue and North High Street in Columbus around 9:45 p.m. Monday.

Police said their mom had gone inside to pick up a Door Dash order.

AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft

Around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Kyair was found safe at the Dayton International Airport, according to police. Kason remains missing. He was last seen wearing a brown outfit.

The suspect in the abduction has been identified as Nalah Tamiko Jackson, 24, of Columbus. Police said she does have a criminal history.

Nalah Tamiko Jackson
Nalah Tamiko Jackson(Source: Columbus Police)

Jackson was last spotted on surveillance video at a gas station in Huber Heights, near Dayton, where she asked an employee for money, according to police. Jackson was driving the stolen Honda at that time.

Columbus police release new photos in AMBER Alert case as search continues
Columbus police release new photos in AMBER Alert case as search continues(Source: Columbus police)

Columbus police said the car, a black 2010 Honda Accord, has a temp tag number M965246,

Police added the vehicle is missing the front bumper, has a torn temporary tag on the rear bumper, alongside a white bumper sticker that says “Westside City Toys.”

Police also believe the vehicle was in a car accident sometime after the kidnappings and now has heavy left side damage and purple paint on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Columbus Police at (614) 645-4266.

