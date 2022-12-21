Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Abandoned newborn baby found dead; police search for mother

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road...
The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road around 1 p.m. Sunday.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unidentified baby was found dead in Tucson over the weekend.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Police said authorities tried to revive the infant, but it was too late.

Police are now looking for the baby’s mother to ensure that she is safe and healthy. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

No further information was available as of Wednesday.

Arizona is a Safe Haven state, which means anyone who has a newborn they cannot care for can leave the infant with any EMT, fire station, or hospital, no questions asked.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasson and Kyair Thomass were abducted when they were left inside a 2010 Honda Accord.
Amber Alert still active for 5-month-old Ohio boy; twin brother found at airport
Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder
Coroner: Cause of death still under investigation for missing Toledo teens found in burned home
Township Trustees discuss exploring options to improve fire services in Monclova.
Fire chief’s wife accused of threatening Monclova trustee after son wasn’t hired
Weather gfx dec 20
First Alert Weather Day issued for late week
TPD is investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Greenwood Ave.
TPD investigates a shooting in East Toledo

Latest News

Winter storm alerts in effect Thursday night through Saturday
Winter storm alerts in effect Thursday night through Saturday
12/21: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
12/21: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, center, is escorted from a Corrections Department van as he...
FTX founder agrees to extradition, expected to fly to US
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 panel prepares to unveil final report on insurrection
FILE - Patriot missiles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka,...
US sending Patriots to Ukraine under $1.85B aid package