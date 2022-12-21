AEP Ohio continues to monitor forecasted winter storm

GAHANNA, Ohio (WTVG) - American Electric Power meteorologists are continuing to monitor the potential winter storm and the possible impact throughout its service territory.

“We know customers are anxious about whether or not their power will be impacted by the storm, especially as many are gathering to celebrate the holidays,” said Marc Reitter, president, and chief operating officer of AEP Ohio.

According to a statement released by the AEP, the electricity company is preparing for extremely cold temperatures, snow, and winds over 50 mph Thursday night through the weekend.

With temperatures expected to drop severely and blizzard-like conditions, AEP is recommending that people take the proper precautions to ensure safety. Among these recommendations are considerations for possible power outages for extended periods of time. According to AEP, poor road conditions, lasting wind gusts, and extreme wind chills could delay restoration efforts.

Reiter said in the event of power outages, AEP crews will work to restore power “as quickly and safely as possible”.

AEP is offering the following tips for storm preparation:

· Assemble or refresh an emergency kit that includes (at minimum) non-perishable food, water, a flashlight, batteries, a battery-powered radio, a first aid kit, any necessary medications, fully charged portable chargers, blankets, extra cash, and maps of your area.

· Develop an emergency preparedness plan for you and your family. Decide now what you’ll do if there’s an extended power outage, factoring in any planned holiday travel. Also, contact family, friends, and neighbors who are elderly or have a medical condition — and don’t forget to include your pets in your planning.

· Stay away from any downed wires and report any hazards through the AEP Ohio mobile app, call 911 and AEP Ohio at (800) 672-2231.

· Do not attempt to remove tree limbs or debris within 10 feet of a power line.

· Limbs, leaves and other objects moved by the wind and ice build-up could hide downed wires. Investigate your surroundings before trying to clean up any debris.

· Notify AEP Ohio if you’re using a generator. This protects you and our line workers as they work to restore power.

· Never operate lanterns, heaters, or fuel-fired stoves without proper ventilation.

· Unplug major appliances to protect them when power is restored.

· Refuel heaters, lamps, and generators outside and away from any flames or sparks. Wipe up spilled fuel immediately.

· Never burn charcoal indoors — it releases poisonous carbon monoxide.

· For the health and safety of AEP Ohio crews, please stay at least 6 feet away from our employees, vehicles, and equipment.

