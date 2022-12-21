Birthday Club
A Danbury Township K-9 handler is on unpaid leave facing drug charges in Ottawa County

The K-9 handler is on unpaid leave as he faces drug charges in Ottawa County
By Alexis Means
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Danbury Township K-9 handler is on unpaid leave, as he faces drug charges in Ottawa County.

The charges stem from a 9-1-1 call made to the officer’s house while he was off duty. Emergency crews and sheriff deputies were called to K-9 handler Kyle Scott’s home on Wednesday.

“Scott said he smoked a little bit of marijuana,” said a first responder.

According to a police report, the officer’s wife called 911 after he passed out. Investigators asked Scott where he got the drug.

“Yeah it was like from a dispensary,” said Officer Kyle Scott.

His wife showed an Ottawa County Sheriff Deputy a green container with marijuana. The officer was transported by ambulance to a local hospital after he complained of chest pains.

According to this police report, the Ottawa County prosecutor and Danbury Township administrator expressed concerns about a traffic stop involving narcotics conducted by Officer Scott.

A search warrant was executed on the officer’s home. Investigators questioned Office Scott about the traffic stop. The officer said he did not take any drugs from the traffic stop.

Danbury’s police chief said that there’s no indication the officer removed evidence from that car and used it or any previous traffic stops.

The police chief issued 13abc this statement: “We are taking this matter very seriously. This is a very inexcusable act and his behavior does not represent our agency or other hard-working men and women of this department that serve our great community day and night.”

A disciplinary hearing is set for next week at the trustee board meeting.

