December 21st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the entire viewing area starting Thursday night through Saturday. The triple threat of wind, cold, and snow continues to target the area during that time frame. Today will be mostly cloudy with a high in the middle 30s. Thursday will be in the upper 30s. Light rain is likely late afternoon and early evening. Rain will start switching to snow between 7pm and midnight across the area. Snow could become heavy at times into the early morning hours. Near blizzard or blizzard-like conditions could develop as early as 4am Friday and continue through the morning and possibly the afternoon hours with snow and damaging wind gusts possible. Wind gusts are expected to top 50 mph and could near 60 mph near the lakeshore. While snow won’t be the biggest issue in this storm, several inches of accumulation may still accumulate. The cold will continue through the weekend with lows just below 0 and highs in the low teens.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.