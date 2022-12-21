Dine in the 419: DeEtte’s Dream Diner

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) -Today we’re at DeEtte’s Dream Diner off South Main Street in Swanton.

They’re open every day from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM serving up breakfast and lunch, but you might have leftovers because the pancakes here are so big they send them home with you in a pizza box.

“Always wanted a diner of my own. Wanted something small,” said DeEtte Nijakowski, owner of her namesake diner. “Me and my mom were business partners for a local franchise for about 18 years, and the same day we were selling our franchise, I was signing papers to buy this.”

One of the specials here is called “The Big Juan,” named after the customer who suggested it.

“Well, you have a pancake that comes out that’s about this big,” said Cookie Gage, the cook at DeEtte’s, who gestured with her hands the size of the pancake. “It has biscuits and gravy. It has eggs, hash browns, some kind of meat, and your toast.” To learn more about DeEtte’s Dream Diner, click here.

