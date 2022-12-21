Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Dine in the 419: DeEtte’s Dream Diner

By Tony Geftos
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) -Today we’re at DeEtte’s Dream Diner off South Main Street in Swanton.

They’re open every day from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM serving up breakfast and lunch, but you might have leftovers because the pancakes here are so big they send them home with you in a pizza box.

“Always wanted a diner of my own. Wanted something small,” said DeEtte Nijakowski, owner of her namesake diner. “Me and my mom were business partners for a local franchise for about 18 years, and the same day we were selling our franchise, I was signing papers to buy this.”

One of the specials here is called “The Big Juan,” named after the customer who suggested it.

“Well, you have a pancake that comes out that’s about this big,” said Cookie Gage, the cook at DeEtte’s, who gestured with her hands the size of the pancake. “It has biscuits and gravy. It has eggs, hash browns, some kind of meat, and your toast.” To learn more about DeEtte’s Dream Diner, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasson and Kyair Thomass were abducted when they were left inside a 2010 Honda Accord.
Amber Alert still active for 5-month-old Ohio boy; twin brother found at airport
Township Trustees discuss exploring options to improve fire services in Monclova.
Fire chief’s wife accused of threatening Monclova trustee after son wasn’t hired
Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder
Coroner: Cause of death still under investigation for missing Toledo teens found in burned home
Weather gfx dec 20
First Alert Weather Day issued for late week
TPD is investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Greenwood Ave.
TPD investigates a shooting in East Toledo

Latest News

Loma Linda's near the airport is the unofficial hangout of the 180th. It's been serving Mexican...
Dine in the 419: Loma Linda Mexican Cuisine
Loma Linda Mexican Cuisine
Dine in the 419: Loma Linda Mexican Cuisine
Executive Chef Damian Clarke showed us how they prepare Surf & Turf. He fixed up Rockwell’s...
Dine in the 419: Rockwell’s
Executive Chef Damian Clarke showed us how they prepare Surf & Turf. He fixed up Rockwell’s...
Dine in the 419: Rockwell’s