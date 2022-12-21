Experts provide tips for drivers in preparation of winter storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office and other local officials are encouraging people to stay off the roadways during that upcoming winter storm. But what if you really have to be driving?

There are some important reminders that many of us have heard before, but it’s a good idea to have a refresher before that snow hits our area.

Michele Torres is a driving instructor with All-Star Driver Education. She says one of the most important things people can do is slow down and be cautious. Torres says it can be scary when your car hits a patch of ice or some snow, but make sure you remember the basics.

“Hopefully you can keep your head together enough to remember to turn into the skid. If you have ABS brakes do not pump them, put gentle pressure down,” said Torres.

The instructor said to make sure there is plenty of space between you and the driver in front of and behind you.

“Typically they tell you three to four seconds behind them, but with the bad weather, you’re going to want to stay farther than that although everybody tends to bunch up. If you can stay farther than five seconds, that’s best,” said Torres.

Sgt. Ryan Purpura is with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and he’s urging people to get their groceries and other necessities before the storm so you can stay at home when it hits.

“If you absolutely have to be on the road take a look at your vehicle now. Make sure that your tires have good tread on them, check your wipers, and check your lights. Get your vehicle in a condition to be out there in the inclement weather and check your battery,” said Sgt. Purpura.

If you do get into an accident or your car breaks down during the storm, Sgt. Pupura said to be aware of your surroundings and uses common sense.

“Obviously you want to stay in your vehicle. Get off to the side of the road, turn on your hazard lights, and anything else that makes yourself visible to the motoring public,” said Sgt. Purpura. “With the wind and the weather conditions, it might be difficult to stay in your vehicle. Maybe have a kit, a cell phone charger, a blanket because you might be out there for a little bit of time.”

Some other things the Ohio State Highway Patrol suggests: slow down if you see flashing lights, fill your tank as early as possible, and give plow drivers extra space.

