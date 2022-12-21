Birthday Club
Governor awards funding to historic building rehabilitation projects

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted announced, Tuesday, that the state would support rehabilitation projects and the restoration of historic buildings statewide.

According to state officials, 54 rehabilitation projects and 57 historic buildings are slated to undergo restoration. Seven of the 57 historic buildings are in the Toledo area.

The projects are being awarded funding as part of the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program.

Jill Clever, the manager of local history and genealogy at Toledo Library, said the projects will help preserve Toledo’s history for the next generation.

“I’m really excited that the governor is doing this because I think it’s really important to save these buildings that we can save and not make them an eyesore or like I said a parking lot. It’s really just a shame when that type of thing happens,” said Clever.

The Building in the Toledo area that will be revitalized are:

  • 331 N. Main Street, Findlay
  • 523 Lagrange St., Toledo
  • 907 Superior St., Toledo
  • 913 Superior St., Toledo
  • Burt’s Theatre, 725 Jefferson Ave., Toledo
  • Craft Master Building, 328 N. Westwood Ave., Toledo
  • The Empire at 138, 138 S Washington St., Tiffin

A man ─ who requests to remain anonymous ─ who lives near one of the buildings on the list said he’s glad that the government is stepping in to protect history.

“Anything that our taxpayer dollars can do to come back to us to help save some of the houses in the neighborhood is great.”

Clever said the properties show how rich Toledo’s history is, and people could learn a lot from them.

“I think the younger generation are unaware of that, and what we can do to preserve those buildings can maybe help spark interest,” said Clever.

