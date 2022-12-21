Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

High school swimmer breaks record set by Michael Phelps, school says

Maximus Williamson posted a final time of 3:39.83, beating the 2002 record set by Phelps of...
Maximus Williamson posted a final time of 3:39.83, beating the 2002 record set by Phelps of 3:42.08.(Keller Independent School District)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KELLER, Texas (Gray News) – A high school sophomore in Texas recently broke the 400-meter individual medley record previously held by Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time.

According to Keller Independent School District, Maximus Williamson competed in the 15-16 age group of the event for the Lakeside Aquatic Club on Dec. 9 at the 2022 Winter Junior Nationals competition.

Maximus said his goal was to break 3:40.00.

“I was so close to it last year, I think that’s what pushed me the most,” he said in a news release from the school.

Ultimately, Maximus posted a final time of 3:39.83, beating the 2002 record set by Phelps of 3:42.08, according to the school. Phelps was 16 when he set the record in 2002.

“Michael Phelps is the most well-known swimmer of all time, so even people who don’t know swimming know Phelps,” Keller High swim coach Jamie Shults said. “To break a 20-year-old Michael Phelps record is truly an extraordinary accomplishment.”

According to the school district, Maximus performs at an elite level, earning medals and setting various records.

“It’s hard to grasp the concept of what just happened,” Maximus said. “I’m just left speechless to be compared to the GOAT [Greatest of All Time].”

Maximus competes with the Keller High School swim team when he’s not swimming for the Lakeside Aquatic Club.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasson and Kyair Thomass were abducted when they were left inside a 2010 Honda Accord.
Amber Alert still active for 5-month-old Ohio boy; twin brother found at airport
Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder
Coroner: Cause of death still under investigation for missing Toledo teens found in burned home
Township Trustees discuss exploring options to improve fire services in Monclova.
Fire chief’s wife accused of threatening Monclova trustee after son wasn’t hired
Weather gfx dec 20
First Alert Weather Day issued for late week
TPD is investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Greenwood Ave.
TPD investigates a shooting in East Toledo

Latest News

Experts warn counterfeit items may pose health and security concerns
FILE - Patriot missiles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka,...
US sending $1.85 billion in aid, Patriot battery, to Ukraine
The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road...
Abandoned newborn baby found dead; police search for mother
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress as war rages on
FILE - A Moscow police officer stands guard in his vehicle, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the home...
Idaho police: Oregon sedan not connected to students’ deaths