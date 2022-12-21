Birthday Club
Preparing for a power outage? Make sure you have an outdoor grill

You can’t use it for heat indoors, but you can cook your Christmas feast outside without a need for electricity
Outdoor grills are a hot ticket item at Sylvania Ace Hardware this December
By Tony Geftos
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - With the threat of the power going out over the holiday weekend, some shoppers are buying big-ticket items to get them through. Think we’re talking about generators? Think again.

Inside Sylvania Ace Hardware on Main Street in Sylvania, you’ll find the shelves stocked with your winter weather survival gear. There are shovels, snowblowers, and ice melt.

However, there’s only one generator for sale. That’s despite the fact that meteorologists are predicting Friday’s storm could pack enough force to knock out power.

“Nobody’s really been bringing up about the power yet except for when they do, they go, ‘How am I going to cook my food for Christmas?’” said Brian Yeager, manager of Sylvania Ace Hardware. “But we’ve sold tons of snowblowers and barbeques today for people getting ready for their meal.”

That’s right, people are snatching up outdoor grills in what may seem like an unlikely hot item this time of year.

“They know that, you know, it might be a few days that we might not have power, but I think they know that they’ll be able to feed themselves for quite a while on the barbeque,” added Yeager.

So while safety experts caution: Don’t fire up a grill indoors. Even in the snow, you can fire one up outside and still have a merry meal on a frosty Christmas.

12/20/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
