ProMedica and Cigna reach verbal deal, representatives say

Healthcare (MGN)
Healthcare (MGN)(Pixabay)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica and Cigna have reached a verbal agreement on in-network coverage for 2023, representatives with ProMedica confirmed to 13abc. The deal is not yet finalized and more details need to be worked out.

The move comes just weeks after ProMedica announced to its patients that the companies failed to reach an agreement after more than a year of conversations.

“Contract terminations are an unfortunate, but not an uncommon part of managed care negotiations,” a ProMedica spokesperson tells 13abc. “Our goal is always to come to a resolution before termination takes effect. ProMedica has been negotiating with Cigna for months to identify a mutually acceptable resolution, and we believe we are close. We have verbal confirmation of agreement from Cigna, and we are arranging to remain in Cigna’s network while the contracts are being finalized.”

At this time, Cigna and Mercy Health have not yet reached a deal. The current contract covers hospitals in other areas of the state but does not affect Mercy Health hospitals in our region.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for additional information.

