Toledo Fire Chief Graduates with Doctorate in Leadership, Plans to Implement Trainings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In high-stress situations, when firefighters risk their lives, having competent leadership in every rank is critically important.

Deputy Chief of Operations at Toledo Fire and Rescue Bryce Blair knows this better than most.

The firefighter of almost 30 years recently graduated with a Doctorate of Education in leadership studies from Bowling Green State University.

He spent 12 years completing the degree, all while working his way up through the ranks of Toledo Fire and Rescue. His dissertation explored leadership in extreme circumstances.

“So really what I was curious about was looking at how do exemplars -- how the very best people at field-command make decisions at those moments where people’s lives -- life and limb are at stake,” Blair said.

He conducted surveys at 17 Midwest Fire Departments from Detroit to Memphis. He also conducted multiple interviews with exemplary leaders at each department to gain a consensus of what makes a great leader.

“The panels said, you’ve got to have experience, you have to be competent -- you have to know your trade -- and you have to be able to make your own decisions on the scene,” said Blair, “An additional factor was [being] hands on -- dirt under the fingernails. People respect a leader that will actually elbow to elbow help you get it done.”

Blair plans to take what he learned in his dissertation and create leadership training courses for the department. The trainings would include acting out real-life scenarios and giving feedback on in-the-moment decisions.

He also hopes to be a leadership role model; Public Information Officer, Private Sterling Rahe, says Blair already is.

“He’s a firefighter’s chief, and I say that with the explanation that he is a working chief. He is a fire chief that’s not afraid to get his hands dirty. Who is not afraid to engage in a fire scene,” Rahe said.

Rahe says Blair’s penchant for getting his hands dirty creates respect among the firefighters and, as a result, makes him an excellent role model.

Ultimately, Blair’s goal is create stronger leadership within every rank that will improve the department overtime.

“Today’s leaders are not tomorrow’s leaders or the next days. Obviously, all organizations evolve and then mold into a different shape. But, I realized that I’m sitting at this desk at this moment. Six months ago, someone else was sitting at this desk. Maybe three or four years from now someone else will be sitting at this desk. So, part of leadership is nurturing the leadership that’s coming,” Blair said, “And, who knows, I hope they do better.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.