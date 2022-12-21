Toledo mayor announces future plans to appoint new police chief

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced plans to name a new police chief, Tuesday.

During a city council meeting, Mayor Kapszukiewicz said he hopes to appoint a new chief for The Toledo Police Department by March 1, 2023.

According to the mayor, nearly 2,000 people responded to the survey.

“The police survey actually ended yesterday. We had a fantastic response, about 2,000 responses came in. That’s going to be a very difficult decision for me to make,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said.

He added that interviews will begin in mid-January and he hopes to make a selection by the end of that month.

In October, city council approved $50,000 in funding for the selection of a new police chief. In addition, council members selected Ralph Anderson & Associates to assist with identifying, evaluating, and screening applicants.

TPD Chief George Kral will retire from the department on Jan. 9. Chief Kral has led the Toledo Police Department for the past seven years and has served the community for more than 32 years.

