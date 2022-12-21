Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Winter Storm Preparation underway

It might be a holiday weekend, but crews at ODOT and local municipalities will be working around the clock to make sure the roads are as clear as possible.
It might be a holiday weekend, but crews at ODOT and local municipalities will be working...
It might be a holiday weekend, but crews at ODOT and local municipalities will be working around the clock to make sure the roads are as clear as possible.(KWQC STAFF)
By Meghan Daniels
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Road crews are working hard to make sure the roads are prepped and ready to go for the winter storm predicted to move in.

In fact, their method is already planned out: brine, plow, and salt.

However, with rain predicted to fall before the temperatures drop and the snow moving in, one major concern for road crew is black ice.

Typically snow is no big deal for the Ohio Department of Transportation, however, with this holiday travel increasing traffic, and extreme weather rolling in, Kelsie Hoagland, the Public Information Officer for District 2, said the most important thing she wants people to take it slow.

" Plan the time to slow down. Leave early so that you can be cautious as you’re driving. It’s just the most important thing. Nobody wants a bad weekend for Christmas so just take your time, plan ahead and leave early. That’s the best advice anybody could have,” said Hoagland.

It might be a holiday weekend, but crews at ODOT and local municipalities will be working around the clock to make sure the roads are as clear as possible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Dec. 18 at 12:20 a.m., officers were called to a home in Raintree Village Mobile Home Park...
Victim identified in fatal Washington Twp. shooting
Weather gfx dec 20
First Alert Weather Day issued for late week
Kasson and Kyair Thomass were abducted when they were left inside a 2010 Honda Accord.
Amber Alert still active for 5-month-old Ohio boy; twin brother found at airport
Kiarra Daniels is accused of speeding, weaving in and out of traffic and slamming into a...
Toledo woman sentenced in relation to fatal car crash
Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder
Coroner: Cause of death still under investigation for missing Toledo teens found in burned home

Latest News

TPD
Toledo mayor announces future plans to appoint new police chief
12/20/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast 3
12/20/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast 3
Veterinarians say they are seeing an increase in cases of dog flu across the country.
Dog flu is once again circulating in our area, but it is mild for most dogs
A search warrant was executed on the officers home.
Danbury Township officer facing drugs charges stemming from an off duty incident at his home