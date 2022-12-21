Winter Storm Preparation underway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Road crews are working hard to make sure the roads are prepped and ready to go for the winter storm predicted to move in.

In fact, their method is already planned out: brine, plow, and salt.

However, with rain predicted to fall before the temperatures drop and the snow moving in, one major concern for road crew is black ice.

Typically snow is no big deal for the Ohio Department of Transportation, however, with this holiday travel increasing traffic, and extreme weather rolling in, Kelsie Hoagland, the Public Information Officer for District 2, said the most important thing she wants people to take it slow.

" Plan the time to slow down. Leave early so that you can be cautious as you’re driving. It’s just the most important thing. Nobody wants a bad weekend for Christmas so just take your time, plan ahead and leave early. That’s the best advice anybody could have,” said Hoagland.

It might be a holiday weekend, but crews at ODOT and local municipalities will be working around the clock to make sure the roads are as clear as possible.

