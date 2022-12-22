12/21/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Cloudy and hazy, lows near 30. THURSDAY: Chance of a little AM freezing drizzle, then rain developing, becoming heavy snow in the evening. Temperatures top off near 40, but will fall quickly into the 20s once the snow moves in. Heavy snow likely Thursday night into early Friday morning. Most of the area will pick up 2-4″ of snow with 4-8″ possible to the northwest. Becoming windy as well with westerly winds gusting over 40 mph. FRIDAY: AM snow tapering off for most, it may continue in Michigan and near the state line. Very windy and very cold. West/southwest winds will gust over 50 mph and temperatures will fall below zero in the afternoon. Blowing and drifting snow likely. Some additional snow accumulation is possible. SATURDAY: Still windy and very cold with blowing and drifting snow. Temps in the single digits most of the day. CHRISTMAS: Very cold, chance of flurries, still breezy but not as windy, highs near 10 degrees.

