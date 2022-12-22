Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

12/21/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Thursday evening - Saturday morning
12/21/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Cloudy and hazy, lows near 30. THURSDAY: Chance of a little AM freezing drizzle, then rain developing, becoming heavy snow in the evening. Temperatures top off near 40, but will fall quickly into the 20s once the snow moves in. Heavy snow likely Thursday night into early Friday morning. Most of the area will pick up 2-4″ of snow with 4-8″ possible to the northwest. Becoming windy as well with westerly winds gusting over 40 mph. FRIDAY: AM snow tapering off for most, it may continue in Michigan and near the state line. Very windy and very cold. West/southwest winds will gust over 50 mph and temperatures will fall below zero in the afternoon. Blowing and drifting snow likely. Some additional snow accumulation is possible. SATURDAY: Still windy and very cold with blowing and drifting snow. Temps in the single digits most of the day. CHRISTMAS: Very cold, chance of flurries, still breezy but not as windy, highs near 10 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasson and Kyair Thomass were abducted when they were left inside a 2010 Honda Accord.
Amber Alert still active for 5-month-old Ohio boy; twin brother found at airport
Township Trustees discuss exploring options to improve fire services in Monclova.
Fire chief’s wife accused of threatening Monclova trustee after son wasn’t hired
Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder
Coroner: Cause of death still under investigation for missing Toledo teens found in burned home
Weather gfx dec 20
First Alert Weather Day issued for late week
TPD is investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Greenwood Ave.
TPD investigates a shooting in East Toledo

Latest News

12/21/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/21/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/21: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
12/21: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
12/21: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
12/21: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Winter Storm Watch In Effect, Damaging Winds, Extreme Cold, & Snow Likely
December 21st Weather Forecast