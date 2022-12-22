12/22: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast

THIS AFTERNOON: Rain becoming steady later this afternoon into the evening, highs in the mid-40s. THE STORM: The arctic front will cross the viewing area from west to east between 7pm and 1am. When it comes through, temps will plummet, winds will increase, and rain will quickly changeover to heavy snow. Heavy snow will continue to fall through Friday morning as winds increase, and between the reduced visibility and the flash freeze, travel will be dangerous to impossible from later Thursday night into Friday. Lows Friday morning will be a few degrees below zero with wind chills -20 to -30. Light snow or perhaps a break in falling snow during the day Friday, but that’s when wind gusts will be at their peak, gusting 50-60 mph, possibly higher near Lake Erie. Therefore, blowing and drifting is expected with whiteout conditions possible. Plus, temps won’t climb much above 0 all day, so wind chills will be stuck between -20 and -30. Temps steady and cold Friday night with a little bit of snow possible, especially north of the Maumee River, and travel conditions will remain dangerous to impossible. A little bit of snow possible again Saturday with winds continuing to blow, and it’ll still be cold with highs near 10.

